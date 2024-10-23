Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Costco Wholesale (LSE:0I47) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Costco Wholesale (LSE:0I47) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.12% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale is 951.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 680.88 GBX to a high of 1,116.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.12% from its latest reported closing price of 888.71 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costco Wholesale is 281,275MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I47 is 0.90%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 339,186K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,012K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I47 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,383K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I47 by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,325K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I47 by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,542K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,318K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I47 by 7.25% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 7,371K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I47 by 95.60% over the last quarter.

