Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Coinbase Global (BRSE:1QZ) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of Coinbase Global (BRSE:1QZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 168 owner(s) or 12.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QZ is 0.46%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.05% to 134,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 6,566K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 191.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,101K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,128K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,783K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 42.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,553K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QZ by 38.54% over the last quarter.

