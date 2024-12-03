Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (BME:CCEP) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (BME:CCEP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEP is 0.36%, an increase of 47.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 151,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,918K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,844K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,015K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 91.35% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,402K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182K shares , representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 62.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,819K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 75.19% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,566K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEP by 44.80% over the last quarter.

