Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Cintas (CTAS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of Cintas (NasdaqGS:CTAS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.31% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cintas is $222.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $175.31 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.31% from its latest reported closing price of $185.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is 10,152MM, a decrease of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.30, an increase of 24.41% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTAS is 0.31%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 284,693K shares. The put/call ratio of CTAS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,031K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 1.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,742K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,196K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,331K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,911K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,416K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.29% over the last quarter.

