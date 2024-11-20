Bernstein Initiates Coverage of CAVA Group (CAVA) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.69% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $120.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.69% from its latest reported closing price of $139.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 847MM, a decrease of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 17.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.36%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 100,133K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 17,508K shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,508K shares , representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 63.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,458K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 31.02% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,146K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 32.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 81.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,789K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,941K shares , representing a decrease of 30.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 2.99% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 3,573K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.