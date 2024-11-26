Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Carnival Corporation (CCL) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.86% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is $24.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.86% from its latest reported closing price of $25.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 23,966MM, a decrease of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.15%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 787,333K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 68,993K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 36,369K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,938K shares , representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 33,696K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,467K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,262K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,038K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,924K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,390K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

