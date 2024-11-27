Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Carnival Corporation (BRSE:CVC1) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of Carnival Corporation (BRSE:CVC1) with a Market Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVC1 is 0.07%, an increase of 50.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 786,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 68,993K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 36,369K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,938K shares , representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVC1 by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 33,696K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,467K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVC1 by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,262K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,038K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVC1 by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,457K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,924K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVC1 by 7.29% over the last quarter.

