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Bernstein Initiates Coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (BNTX) with Market Perform Recommendation

May 22, 2026 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:BNTX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.54% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is $131.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.93 to a high of $190.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.54% from its latest reported closing price of $90.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt is 4,403MM, an increase of 56.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 31.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.15%, an increase of 45.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.92% to 47,475K shares. BNTX / BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BNTX is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,856K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 3,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,677K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,652K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 89.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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