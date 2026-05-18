Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (ARM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:ARM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $220.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.60 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of $215.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 5,750MM, an increase of 23.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arm Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARM is 0.27%, an increase of 40.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 88,334K shares. The put/call ratio of ARM is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 9,376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares , representing an increase of 77.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 75.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 171.76% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,824K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,952K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427K shares , representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,213K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 97.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARM by 4,719.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.