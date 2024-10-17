Bernstein Initiates Coverage of AbbVie (LSE:0QCV) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Bernstein initiated coverage of AbbVie (LSE:0QCV) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is 201.08 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 171.54 GBX to a high of 228.69 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 190.68 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 53,680MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,824 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QCV is 0.73%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 1,465,905K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,780K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QCV by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 53,558K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,258K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QCV by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,322K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,493K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QCV by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,602K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,099K shares , representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QCV by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,682K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,495K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QCV by 12.56% over the last quarter.

