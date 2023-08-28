Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class Discloses $128.43K Position in Keyence (TYO:6861)

Fintel reports that Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 270.30K shares of Keyence Corp (TYO:6861) valued at $128.43K.

In their previous filing dated August 26, 2020 they reported 46.60K shares, an increase of 480.04%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.02% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keyence is 76,104.00. The forecasts range from a low of 49,490.00 to a high of $89,250.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from its latest reported closing price of 60,390.00.

The projected annual revenue for Keyence is 974,036MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1,583.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keyence. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6861 is 1.08%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 32,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 1.74% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,591K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 17.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,042K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 3.73% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,040K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6861 by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Keyence Maintains 0.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

