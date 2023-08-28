Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class Discloses $123.58K Position in Repsol (MADX:REP)

Fintel reports that Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,496.84K shares of Repsol SA (MADX:REP) valued at $123.58K.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2023 they reported 8,789.11K shares, a decrease of 3.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repsol. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REP is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 140,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,864K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 8.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,799K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,546K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 8.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,223K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 4,382K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,342K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REP by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

