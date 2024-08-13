News & Insights

Stocks
WBD

Bernstein Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) amid Bleak Outlook

August 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are up in today’s trading despite catching a downgrade from investment firm Bernstein. Analyst Laurent Yoon pointed to the media giant’s bleak outlook after its “disappointing” second-quarter report, which saw WBD miss all of its key financial targets.

The downgrade reflects frustration with WBD’s uncertain future and how it manages expectations. Despite having high-quality intellectual properties and studios, the company faces challenges with traditional TV networks and a struggling direct-to-consumer segment.

The earnings report noted a 6% drop in revenue, a 16% decrease in EBITDA, and a 43% decline in free cash flow year-over-year. In addition, the leverage ratio remains high at 4x despite a lower debt load due to the falling EBITDA. Furthermore, investor worries are made worse by the potential loss of NBA broadcasting rights.

As a result, Bernstein lowered WBD’s rating to Market Perform from Outperform and cut its price target from $10 to $8. The downgrade reflects the little patience investors have left for WBD due to its ongoing challenges and uncertain outlook.

It’s worth noting that Bernstein’s Yoon has a 58% success rate on stock ratings, with an average return of 4.5% per rating.

Is Warner Bros Discovery a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on WBD stock based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 48% loss in its share price over the past year, the average WBD price target of $12.50 per share implies 78.83% upside potential.

See more WBD analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.