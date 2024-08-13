Bernstein Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) amid Bleak Outlook

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are up in today’s trading despite catching a downgrade from investment firm Bernstein. Analyst Laurent Yoon pointed to the media giant’s bleak outlook after its “disappointing” second-quarter report, which saw WBD miss all of its key financial targets.

The downgrade reflects frustration with WBD’s uncertain future and how it manages expectations. Despite having high-quality intellectual properties and studios, the company faces challenges with traditional TV networks and a struggling direct-to-consumer segment.

The earnings report noted a 6% drop in revenue, a 16% decrease in EBITDA, and a 43% decline in free cash flow year-over-year. In addition, the leverage ratio remains high at 4x despite a lower debt load due to the falling EBITDA. Furthermore, investor worries are made worse by the potential loss of NBA broadcasting rights.

As a result, Bernstein lowered WBD’s rating to Market Perform from Outperform and cut its price target from $10 to $8. The downgrade reflects the little patience investors have left for WBD due to its ongoing challenges and uncertain outlook.

It’s worth noting that Bernstein’s Yoon has a 58% success rate on stock ratings, with an average return of 4.5% per rating.

Is Warner Bros Discovery a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on WBD stock based on 10 Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 48% loss in its share price over the past year, the average WBD price target of $12.50 per share implies 78.83% upside potential.

See more WBD analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.