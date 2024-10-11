Bernstein Downgrades PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.93% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 75,39 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,13 € to a high of 119,40 €. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from its latest reported closing price of 72,54 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 32,840MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,671 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PP is 0.37%, an increase of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 769,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,070K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,735K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 28,164K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,847K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,008K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,714K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,731K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 57.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,147K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 21.80% over the last quarter.

