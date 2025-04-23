Bernstein Downgrades Kraft Heinz (WBAG:KHC)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Kraft Heinz (WBAG:KHC) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.26%, an increase of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 1,087,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 27.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,536K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,845K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 24,527K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,481K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,894K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,103K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,746K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,150K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.