Bernstein Downgrades General Motors (LSE:0R0E)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for General Motors (LSE:0R0E) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.94% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for General Motors is 56.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34.01 GBX to a high of 102.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from its latest reported closing price of 47.30 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 168,860MM, a decrease of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,199 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0E is 0.34%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 1,108,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 48,406K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,768K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R0E by 0.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,971K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,314K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0E by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 34,364K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,496K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R0E by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 32,441K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,501K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R0E by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 29,450K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,996K shares , representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0E by 84.69% over the last quarter.

