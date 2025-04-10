Bernstein Downgrades Ford Motor (SWX:F)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Ford Motor (SWX:F) from Market Perform to Underperform.

There are 2,352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.02%, an increase of 20.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 2,476,603K shares.

Newport Trust holds 152,645K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,134K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 129,106K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,609K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,373K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,591K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105,664K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,260K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 8.35% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 99,620K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,100K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 4.09% over the last quarter.

