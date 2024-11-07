Bernstein Downgrades Ford Motor (BVC:F)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Ford Motor (BVC:F) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.15%, an increase of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 2,345,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 154,196K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 12.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124,050K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 117,338K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,200K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 34.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 100,648K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,323K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 8.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 92,100K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 14.60% over the last quarter.

