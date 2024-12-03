Bernstein Downgrades FedEx (WBAG:FDX)

News & Insights

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for FedEx (WBAG:FDX) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,649 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.39%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 228,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:FDX / FedEx Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Dodge & Cox holds 13,155K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,395K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,709K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,789K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,870K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 14.14% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,765K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,956K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,522K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

