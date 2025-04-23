Bernstein Downgrades eBay (BRSE:EBAY)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for eBay (BRSE:EBAY) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,945 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.29%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 525,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 28,493K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,343K shares , representing an increase of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 485.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,001K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,534K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 9.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,966K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,584K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,564K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 11,179K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,901K shares , representing an increase of 20.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.