Bernstein Downgrades Darden Restaurants (LSE:0I77)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Darden Restaurants (LSE:0I77) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is 176.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 126.62 GBX to a high of 203.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of 171.73 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 11,767MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I77 is 0.18%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 149,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 15,247K shares representing 12.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,434K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,554K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,089K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 13.37% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,934K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,222K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I77 by 11.52% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,648K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,992K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.