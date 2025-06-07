Bernstein Downgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 417.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 184.03 GBX to a high of 563.62 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of 473.75 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 5,234MM, an increase of 26.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79, an increase of 19.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,761 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.40%, an increase of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 195,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,391K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,329K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 8.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,844K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,565K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares , representing an increase of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,454K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,018K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 39.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,817K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 12.25% over the last quarter.

