Bernstein Downgrades Chevron (SNSE:CVXCL)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Chevron (SNSE:CVXCL) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVXCL is 0.71%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 1,484,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 122,980K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,093K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVXCL by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,367K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVXCL by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,703K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,887K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVXCL by 4.98% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 41,434K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,458K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVXCL by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,360K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,567K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVXCL by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.