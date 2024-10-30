Bernstein Downgrades Boeing (LSE:0BOE)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Boeing (LSE:0BOE) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.72% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boeing is 203.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.97 GBX to a high of 288.42 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 33.72% from its latest reported closing price of 152.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is 93,453MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an decrease of 132 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0BOE is 0.36%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.83% to 491,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 31,640K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,252K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0BOE by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,539K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,446K shares , representing an increase of 38.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0BOE by 47.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,405K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,188K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0BOE by 7.25% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,540K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,367K shares , representing an increase of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0BOE by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 14,829K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,447K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0BOE by 0.79% over the last quarter.

