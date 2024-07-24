Bernstein Downgrades American Airlines Group (LSE:0HE6)

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for American Airlines Group (LSE:0HE6) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.72% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Airlines Group is 15.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.89 GBX to a high of 18.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.72% from its latest reported closing price of 10.60 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Airlines Group is 55,826MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,132 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HE6 is 0.14%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 424,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 42,332K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,048K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE6 by 20.26% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 21,642K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,427K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE6 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,937K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,003K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE6 by 9.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,680K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,639K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HE6 by 3.18% over the last quarter.

