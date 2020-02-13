Bernie’s Campaign is Starting to Look Like Trump 2016

(Washington)

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 bid for the presidency is starting to take on some very familiar patterns. In particular, his campaign is starting to look a lot like his rival Donald Trump’s campaign from 2016. Consider that Bernie is largely a party outsider who has widely been shunned by the Democratic mainstream. On paper his rivals seem more electable, but as they squabble with each other he has built grass roots momentum and taken some of the biggest early election events. Even as he rises, those in his own party worry about his actually winning the bid.

FINSUM: It is eerily familiar. Will it be a similar outcome?

bernie

sanders

Trump

democrats

election

2020

