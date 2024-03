WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Bernie Moreno won the Republican primary in the Ohio Senate election, Edison Research projected on Tuesday, and will take on Democrat Sherrod Brown in the November general election.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.