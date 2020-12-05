Bernhard Spiess Is The Chief Business Officer of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) And They Just Sold 77% Of Their Shares

Some Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Business Officer, Bernhard Spiess, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$49.97 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 77%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Castle Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Bernhard Spiess was the biggest sale of Castle Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$52.00. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 77% of Bernhard Spiess's holding.

Bernhard Spiess ditched 72.23k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$44.71. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CSTL Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Castle Biosciences insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about US$94m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Castle Biosciences Tell Us?

An insider sold Castle Biosciences shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Castle Biosciences that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.