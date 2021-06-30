Berners-Lee NFT Sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s

Source code that was put for auction as a non-fungible token (NFT) by Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist and inventor of the World Wide Web, was sold for $5.4 million to an undisclosed buyer, Sotheby’s said on Wednesday.

The NFT attracted 51 bids, Sotheby’s said, and it’s unclear if the token was purchased with cryptocurrency. Questions to Sotheby’s were not returned by press time.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward charitable initiatives supported by the Berners-Lee family, Sotheby’s said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.