Cryptocurrencies

Berners-Lee NFT Sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s

Contributor
Zack Seward CoinDesk
Published
Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web.

Source code that was put for auction as a non-fungible token (NFT) by Tim Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist and inventor of the World Wide Web, was sold for $5.4 million to an undisclosed buyer, Sotheby’s said on Wednesday.

The NFT attracted 51 bids, Sotheby’s said, and it’s unclear if the token was purchased with cryptocurrency. Questions to Sotheby’s were not returned by press time.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward charitable initiatives supported by the Berners-Lee family, Sotheby’s said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt

    Tellimer Group Founder and CEO Duncan Wales discusses the changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular