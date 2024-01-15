News & Insights

Bernardo Arevalo sworn-in as Guatemala president

January 15, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bernardo Arevalo was sworn-in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic day that saw the inauguration ceremony delayed by about nine hours due to political wrangling in Congress.

Reuters
