Bernardo Arevalo sworn-in as Guatemala president

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bernardo Arevalo was sworn-in as Guatemala's president in the early hours of Monday after a chaotic day that saw the inauguration ceremony delayed by about nine hours due to political wrangling in Congress.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kim Coghill)

