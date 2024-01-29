News & Insights

Markets

Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk As Richest Person In The World

January 29, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Bernard Arnault, the founder and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH (LVMHF.PK), has overtaken Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to become the world's richest person, according to Forbes magazine.

The magazine stated that Arnault and his family's net worth surged to $207.8 billion, following a substantial increase of $23.6 billion on Friday whereas Musk's fortune stood at $204.5 billion.

The market valuation of LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, reached $388.8 billion on Friday compared to Tesla's market capitalization of $586.14 billion.

Recently, LVMH posted a growth of 10 percent in its fourth quarter sales, fueled by strong demands for its high-end fashion products. On the other side, Tesla's share tumbled after it forecasted slower growth, wiping $80 billion in market value on Thursday.

Arnault had initially overtaken Musk in wealth in December 2022.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Musk was followed by Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Oracle's (ORCL) Larry Ellison, Meta's (META) Mark Zuckerberg, and Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A) Warren Buffett.

However, Musk retains the richest person title in Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $199 billion, while Arnault stands at third position with a $183 billion net worth. Jeff Bezos is in second position with a fortune worth $184 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.