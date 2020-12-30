Bernard Aldrich Is The Independent Director of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) And They Just Sold 56% Of Their Shares

Some Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Bernard Aldrich, recently sold a substantial US$650k worth of stock at a price of US$32.51 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 56%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apogee Enterprises

Notably, that recent sale by Bernard Aldrich is the biggest insider sale of Apogee Enterprises shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$32.02. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:APOG Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Apogee Enterprises insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apogee Enterprises Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Apogee Enterprises stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Apogee Enterprises is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apogee Enterprises. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Apogee Enterprises (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

