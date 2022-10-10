US Markets

Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig share Nobel prize in economics

Contributors
Simon Johnson Reuters
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER ALUKA BERRY

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel awards and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($883,954).

($1 = 11.3128 Swedish crowns)

Nobel laureateshttps://graphics.reuters.com/NOBEL-PRIZE/010050ZC27H/index.html

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular