Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig share Nobel prize in economics

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the 2022 Nobel Economics Prize "for research on banks and financial crises", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobel awards and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($883,954).

($1 = 11.3128 Swedish crowns)

