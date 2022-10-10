Bernanke bank-crisis Nobel requires markets sequel

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rarely has an academic put theory into practice like Ben Bernanke. The former Federal Reserve chair on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize, along with two other scholars, for research into banks and economic slumps published in the early 1980s that informed his response to the global financial crisis a quarter century later. Yet the resulting era of tight bank regulation and ultra-low interest rates helped build up risks in financial markets which are only slowly becoming apparent.

Bernanke’s research, and that of fellow laureates Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, put lenders at the heart of the economy. The main reason that the 1929 Wall Street crash turned into a years-long depression, Bernanke found, was because a string of bank failures choked off the vital flow of funds from depositors to credit-hungry businesses. Diamond and Dybvig, meanwhile, elucidated the process known as maturity transformation, where banks turn short-term savings into long-term loans. The academics showed that this practice is economically essential but also risky, since customers can pull their money at any moment, making government deposit guarantees essential.

Bernanke’s background made it all the more surprising that as Fed chair he was slow to grasp the magnitude of the simmering meltdown, stating that losses on U.S. subprime mortgages would not spill over into the financial system in May 2007, a few months before the global crisis started. His understanding of bank failures did not prevent the Fed and other authorities from allowing Lehman Brothers to fail in 2008, triggering a panic that almost brought down the rest of Wall Street. The ensuing wave of bank bailouts, at least, bore the thumbprint of Bernanke’s research and averted a global depression. Subsequent regulation of lenders’ capital and liquidity reduced the odds of another 1930s-style wave of failures.

The problem is that, in averting one crisis, watchdogs pushed risk elsewhere. Lightly regulated derivatives markets, for example, have almost blown up several times in recent years. In March 2020, self-perpetuating margin calls caused investors to sell U.S. Treasury bonds to raise collateral, eventually forcing the Fed to step in. Highly levered UK pension funds recently suffered a similar episode.

More generally, so-called shadow banks have filled the gaps left by mainstream lenders. The assets held by entities like money-market funds, insurers, asset managers and hedge funds grew by 5.9% annually between 2014 and 2019, compared with 3.7% for banks. In 2021, they accounted for about half of total global financial assets, compared with two-fifths for banks. Years of loose monetary policy, under Bernanke and his successors, have pushed many of these market players to take on more risk. The chances of another market-based blowup are growing as interest rates rise. That will have to be fodder for a future Nobel laureate’s work.

