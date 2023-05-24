News & Insights

Berlusconi's MFE profit up in Q1 as domestic ad sales edge higher

May 24, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI said on Wednesday its operating profit rose year-on-year by 26% in the first quarter as advertising sales were slightly up in its key domestic market and costs fell.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 19.3 million euros ($21.25 million) in the three months ending March.

That compares with 15.3 million euros in the same period last year and with a company provided consensus of 11 million euros.

