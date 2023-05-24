News & Insights

Berlusconi's MFE profit up as domestic ad sales edge higher

May 24, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI, Italy's top commercial broadcaster, on Wednesday posted a 26% rise in first-quarter operating profit on higher advertising sales in its domestic market and lower costs.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 19.3 million euros ($21.25 million) in the three months to March 31.

That beat the 11 million euros expected by analysts in a company provided consensus.

Gross advertising revenue in MFE's domestic market, which accounts for the bulk of the group's sales, rose by 0.4% to 463 million euros, the company said.

In the first part of the current quarter MFE said its domestic advertising sales "maintained a positive trend".

The group's first-quarter operating costs, including those of TV operations in Spain, stood at 627 million euros, down from 639 million a year earlier.

MFE confirmed it expects to generate positive operating profit and fresh cash flow this year.

Like other traditional broadcasters in Europe, MFE is struggling with increased competition from streaming platforms such as Netflix NFLX.O and digital advertising giants such as Google GOOGL.O.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

