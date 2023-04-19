Berlusconi-owned MFE sees higher 2023 profits after last year's drop

Adds details

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI is aiming for a rise in both net and operating income in 2023 despite an expected stagnation in advertising revenues, after profits plunged 40% last year, Italy's largest private broadcaster said on Wednesday.

MFE, which is owned by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been the subject of speculation about its future with its 86-year-old founder now in hospital and only recently out of intensive care.

MFE said advertising sales in its key domestic market in the first quarter of 2023 were broadly in line with the same period of 2022, the only quarter last year which showed a growth over 2021.

In Spain, where the group also operates, advertising sales improved in March and April after a tough start to the year.

But the company said its outlook was challenging.

"Despite the slow but progressive normalisation of energy prices, high 'core' inflation and the decision of central banks (in particular the ECB) to continue to raise interest rate, are contributing to ongoing weakness in demand both in Italy and in Spain," it said.

MFE, which has long called for consolidation in Europe among traditional broadcasters to fend off competition from digital newcomers, has become the single biggest investor in German rival ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE.

MFE said the uncertain outlook would not affect its commitments to "investments linked to the stake in ProsiebenSat1, a company in which MFE confirms its role as a long-term shareholder."

Operating profit was 337.2 million euros ($369 million) in 2023, down from 555.4 million euros a year before, while revenues fell 4% to 2.8 billion euros.

MFE Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement the group was "extremely proud" of better than expected results for 2022 and that it had managed to reduce costs without cutting staff like rivals.

