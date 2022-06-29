Berlusconi-backed MFE will look at possibility to buy Channel 4 -CFO

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, June 29 (Reuters) - MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI, controlled by the family of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, will look at Channel 4 when the British TV station is put on sale, MFE's finance chief Marco Giordani said on Wednesday.

Britain's government set out plans in April to sell Channel 4, the publicly owned and commercially funded broadcaster, but the necessary legislation still needs to be passed and bidding is not yet open.

"When it is put on the block, we will surely look at it," CFO Giordani said, speaking about the British TV station.

Formerly known as Mediaset, MFE is Italy's largest private broadcaster and sees cross-border tie-ups with peers in Europe as the answer to growing dominance of streaming and online giants in content and advertising business.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.