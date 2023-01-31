Berlusconi-backed MFE to incorporate Spanish TV unit

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's TV group MediaForEurope NV MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI said late on Monday it would complete a planned merger with its subsidiary Mediaset Espana TL5.MC.

The move is part of MFE's ambition to consolidate the European TV industry, seen as the answer to increasing challenges to traditional broadcasters posed by streaming giants and online advertising platforms.

Registered in the Netherlands and generating most of its revenue in Italy, MFE last year secured control of around 83% of its Madrid-listed TV subsidiary's capital through a tender offer for the stake in the Spanish broadcaster it did not already own.

MFE said at that time it would then press ahead with its plan to consolidate its Spanish business through a merger.

MFE said on Monday it would pay 3.2687 euros a share to Mediaset Espana investors who decide to exercise their right of withdrawal at a shareholder meeting to be held in March.

Mediaset Espana investors who back the merger will receive 7 MFE A shares for each Mediaset Espana share.

Milan-listed MFE said its ordinary A-listed shares would also be listed in Spain.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Gavin Jones)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.