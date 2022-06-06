Berlusconi-backed MFE sweetens offer for Spanish unit

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Commercial TV firm MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI said on Monday it had increased by 16.1% the cash consideration for its bid for its Spanish-listed subsidiary Mediaset Espana TL5.MC to 2.16 euros for each Mediaset Espana share.

In a statement, MFE added that the share consideration was unchanged and added that Mediaset Espana was now recommending MFE's improved offer.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, earlier this year MFE announced a cash and share offer for the 44% stake in Mediaset Espana it does not already own.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

