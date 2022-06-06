Berlusconi-backed MFE sweetens offer for Spanish unit

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published

Commercial TV firm MediaForEurope (MFE), said on Monday it had increased by 16.1% the cash consideration for its bid for its Spanish-listed subsidiary Mediaset Espana to 2.16 euros for each Mediaset Espana share.

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Commercial TV firm MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, MFEB.MI said on Monday it had increased by 16.1% the cash consideration for its bid for its Spanish-listed subsidiary Mediaset Espana TL5.MC to 2.16 euros for each Mediaset Espana share.

In a statement, MFE added that the share consideration was unchanged and added that Mediaset Espana was now recommending MFE's improved offer.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, earlier this year MFE announced a cash and share offer for the 44% stake in Mediaset Espana it does not already own.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More