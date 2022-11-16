Berlusconi-backed MFE profit drops hit by ad slowdown, rising costs

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEB.MI said on Wednesday its operating profit fell by 65% in the first nine months of the year, hit by a slowdown in advertising sales in its domestic market and a rise in costs.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE reported a group operating profit of 97.6 million euros ($101.30 million), compared with 275 million euros in the same period last year.

That was slightly ahead of an analyst consensus provided by the company of 95.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.9635 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.