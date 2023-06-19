News & Insights

Berlin to sign agreement with Intel after chip plant talks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 19, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Reuters

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The German government scheduled the signing of an agreement with Intel INTC.O for 1245 GMT on Monday, capping off talks over a new chip-making complex on German soil.

Berlin has not confirmed how much state funding the company is set to receive for the project in the central German city of Magdeburg.

The Handelsblatt business daily reported last week that the U.S. company is expected to receive 9.9 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in subsidies, up from a previously promised sum of 6.8 billion euros.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Rachel More)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

