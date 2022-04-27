Berlin stops Chinese firm from buying German medical device maker -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - The German government has stopped a Chinese company from purchasing a German medical device manufacturer, citing public safety concerns, German daily Handelsblatt reported Wednesday.

Beijing-based Aeonmed Group, which also makes medical devices, is prevented from purchasing Heyer Medical AG based on a government assessment that there were dangers to public safety, said Handelsblatt, citing German government sources.

The ban would go to the cabinet on Wednesday, it added.

In 2020, Germany tightened rules to protect domestic firms from unwanted takeovers by investors from non-European Union countries, concerned about increased investment in critical sectors by Chinese enterprises.

The pandemic had shown the German government that it was important for the country to maintain its own producers, Handelsblatt cited government sources as saying.

Aeonmed Group had already formally completed the takeover in March 2020, but now it is no longer valid, said Handelsblatt.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Louise Heavens)

