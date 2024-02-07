News & Insights

Berlin preparing for possible Rosneft Germany nationalisation - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

February 07, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The German government is preparing for a possible nationalisation of Rosneft's ROSN.MM German activities, including its stake in the Schwedt refinery, two government sources said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry is making the preparations and Russia's Rosneft Group was formally involved in a hearing on the matter on Monday, a report by business daily Handelsblatt said, adding no decision had been made on whether to go through with the move.

The hearing is a step in the process towards expropriation is part of the formal procedure that the federal government wants to comply with, Handelsblatt reported.

Berlin placed Rosneft's German assets, including its 54.17% stake in Berlin's Schwedt refinery, under a trusteeship in September 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, it has extended the trusteeship twice, most recently in September 2023. The government needs to make a fresh decision in March, which is when the current trusteeship expires.

The German Economy Ministry, which is overseeing the trusteeship via the German network regulator, had no immediate comment.

(Writing by Christoph Steitz and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams, Kirsti Knolle)

