Berlin prepares sale of stake in Uniper - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Germany may offer to sell a large stake in Uniper UN0k.DE, which it bailed out during Europe's energy crisis, at the end of this year or next, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the EU's approval of the state rescue, Berlin must reduce its stake in Uniper to a maximum of 25% plus one share by the end of 2028.

Uniper was not immediately available for comment.

The German Finance Ministry, which oversees the government's 99% stake in Uniper, was also not immediately available for comment.

