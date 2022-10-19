Berlin city aims to buy Vattenfall's district heating, GASAG stake

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The state of Berlin said on Wednesday it aims to take a majority stake in the capital's gas supplier GASAG, currently owned by Vattenfall, E.ON and Engie, and to buy the Berliner Fernwaerme district heating network.

The move is part of its drive to take a more direct role in Berlin's heating supply and accelerate its shift away from fossil fuels.

Local utilities in Germany are trying to replace gas, which has become scarce since a collapse in imports from Russia due to the war in Ukraine, but GASAG, with some 700,000 customers in gas, says it cannot switch to other fuels.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey and other members of her city government met representatives of Vattenfall, which owns almost 32% of GASAG and Engie, which has a similar stake, and E.ON, with nearly 37%, according to its website.

Vattenfall also owns Berliner Fernwaerme.

"By acquiring a majority stake, we as a state want to exert more influence on the security of supply and the future of energy and heat supply in Berlin: With GASAG as a strong, modern energy company for our city," said Giffey in a statement.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Sandra Maler)

