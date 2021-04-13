US Markets
AMZN

Berlin Brands Group raises $240 mln in debt for e-commerce deals

Contributor
Nadine Schimroszik Reuters
Published

German e-commerce company Berlin Brands Group (BBG) said on Tuesday it had raised $240 million in debt financing to support the expansion of its direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, which it markets via Amazon and other channels.

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - German e-commerce company Berlin Brands Group (BBG) said on Tuesday it had raised $240 million in debt financing to support the expansion of its direct-to-consumer brand portfolio, which it markets via Amazon AMZN.O and other channels.

BBG will invest the funds raised in acquiring online retail brands and integrating them into its global platform, with a particular focus on U.S.-based brands that generate revenues of $1 million to $100 million a year, it said in a statement.

Unicredit, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank were part of the banking consortium that extended the loan.

BBG, which turned over 334 million euros ($398 million) last year, runs its own logistics infrastructure and operates 1.3 million square feet (120,000 square metres) of warehouse space in Europe, Asia and the United States.

($1 = 0.8395 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular