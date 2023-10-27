News & Insights

Berlin aware of importance of Siemens Energy for climate transition -spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 27, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The German government is aware of the importance of Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE for the transformation of the German economy towards climate neutrality, a spokesperson said on Friday.

"The federal government is aware that Siemens Energy is a company relevant to the transformation of Germany as a business location," the spokesperson said after it emerged that Berlin was in talks with the embattled company over state guarantees.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the negotiations and a possible timetable for the talks between the government and the company.

