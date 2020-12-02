Berkshire's TTI denies Chinese military ties with Hong Kong unit

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N TTI Inc, a distributor of electronic components, on Wednesday said it had no links between its Hong Kong unit and the Chinese military after the U.S. Department of Commerce included it on an initial list of companies with military ties.

The list is part of a draft rule that identifies Chinese and Russian companies the U.S. considers "military end users", a designation that means U.S. suppliers must seek licenses to sell a broad swath of commercially available items to them.

TTI Electronics Asia PTE Hong Kong Ltd is an authorized distributor of various electronic components, none of which is a military or defense item, the company said in a statement.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of U.S. goods and technology.

