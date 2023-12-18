News & Insights

US Markets
PPWLO

Berkshire's PacifiCorp to pay $250 million to timber companies over Oregon wildfires

Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

December 18, 2023 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Clark Mindock for Reuters ->

By Clark Mindock

Dec 18 (Reuters) - PacifiCorp, an Oregon electric utility owned by billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, has agreed to pay $250 million to logging companies whose commercial timber burned during wildfires in Oregon in 2020, the company said on Monday.

The settlement covers damages incurred by Oregon timber companies that accused PacifiCorp of improperly failing to shut down power lines during a Labor Day windstorm in 2020, leading to fires that caused an estimated $1.2 billion in damage in the state.

An Oregon jury found PacifiCorp liable in separate litigation for four of the blazes in June and ordered the company to pay a combined $90 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 17 property owners for its negligence.

The verdict left PacifiCorp vulnerable to potentially billions of dollars of damages to approximately 5,000 other plaintiffs who said the fires damaged their properties.

(Reporting by Clark Mindock; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

((Clark.Mindock@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPWLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.